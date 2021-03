Kinkaid allowed two goals on 18 shots in relief of Alexandar Georgiev in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

After Georgiev made a mess of things late in the first period, Kinkaid was called on for mop-up duty. He kept things close for the better part of two periods, but the Penguins beat Kinkaid twice late in the third. This was the 31-year-old goalie's Rangers debut. He figures to be the backup behind Georgiev while Igor Shesterkin is sidelined by a minor groin injury.