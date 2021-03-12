Kinkaid stopped all 13 shots he faced after relieving the ineffective Alexandar Georgiev in the second period of Thursday's 4-0 loss to Boston.

Kinkaid appeared in a third consecutive game for the Rangers, sandwiching his only start of the season between two extended relief appearances. You'll be hard-pressed to find a goalie across the league playing worse than Georgiev right now, so Kinkaid will likely get the nod for Saturday's rematch with the Bruins unless Igor Shesterkin (groin) is ready to reutn.