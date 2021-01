Kinkaid was waived by the Rangers on Monday, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

Kinkaid will report to New York's taxi squad if he clears waivers, but there's some speculation that the Devils -- who made the playoffs with Kinkaid in net in 2017-18 -- will put in a claim in the wake of Corey Crawford's retirement. In New York, Kinkaid's a distant third on the organizational depth chart behind the young tandem of Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev.