Kinkaid (undisclosed) took part in Monday's second-group training session, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Kinkaid figures to slot in as the third goalie on the Rangers' depth chart, so fantasy players should probably be looking for alternative options even in deeper formats. Unless the team wants to carry three netminders, Kinkaid will likely have to clear waivers to be placed on the team's taxi squad.