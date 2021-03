Kinkaid turned aside 16 shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sabres.

The 31-year-old cruised into the third period protecting a 3-1 lead, but Kinkaid let Buffalo back in the game by allowing two quick tallies to tie the score. Fortunately for him, New York answered back. Kinkaid is 3-0-1 in his last four starts, but since shutting out the Bruins on March 13 he has a mediocre 2.95 GAA and .885 save percentage.