Kinkaid is expected between the pipes at home versus the Flyers on Monday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports, which means he'll be added to the active roster prior to puck drop.

Kinkaid will be making his fifth straight appearance between the pipes. In his previous four contests, the veteran netminder registered a 1.53 GAA, .933 save percentage and one shutout. Once Igor Shesterkin (groin) is cleared to play, Kinkaid figures to find himself back on the taxi squad and will likely only serve as an emergency option.