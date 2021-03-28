Kinkaid will start in the road crease in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Alexandar Georgiev is healthy. However, Kinkaid has proven to be solid enough to earn another start. Over the past four games, the 31-year-old Kinkaid has recorded a .906 save percentage and a 3-0-1 record. The Capitals will be a challenging foe, as they've won 13 of their last 15 games while averaging 3.7 goals.