Kinkaid will start in the road crease in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic reports.
This comes as a bit of a surprise considering that Alexandar Georgiev is healthy. However, Kinkaid has proven to be solid enough to earn another start. Over the past four games, the 31-year-old Kinkaid has recorded a .906 save percentage and a 3-0-1 record. The Capitals will be a challenging foe, as they've won 13 of their last 15 games while averaging 3.7 goals.
