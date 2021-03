Kinkaid stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Pittsburgh's final goal was scored into an empty net. Kinkaid didn't play too badly, but he still took the loss in his first start, and only his second appearance, of the season. Igor Shesterkin (groin) could be back in action any day now, which would send Kinkaid back down to the taxi squad.