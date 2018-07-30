Hayes agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Rangers on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of of SportsNet reports.

While official details of the contract haven't been released, it's expected to come in at just over $5 million. Hayes was hoping for a long-term deal, but the Rangers weren't willing to make that sort of commitment, so the 26-year-old ends up with just a one-year deal and will hit unrestricted free agency ahead of the 2019-20 season. He's coming off a 2017-18 campaign where he notched a career-high 25 goals, as well as 19 assists across 76 games.