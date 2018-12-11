Hayes scored two goals during Monday's 6-3 loss to the Lightning.

His two tallies actually gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission, but it was pretty much all Tampa after that. Hayes now has five goals and 17 points in 18 games since the beginning of November, and the 26-year-old -- whose career high is only 49 points, set in 2016-17 -- is firmly headed for a breakout campaign.