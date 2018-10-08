Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Collects two assists in high-scoring affair
Hayes registered two assists in Sunday's 8-5 loss to Carolina.
The two helpers represented Hayes' first points of the season, coming off a 44-point campaign in 2017-18. Even if New York struggles to collect wins this year, the 26-year-old should be one of its primary point producers after finishing third on the team in points a season ago.
