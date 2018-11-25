Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Continues strong November
Hayes picked up two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
The Rangers actually jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with Hayes in on both goals, before the wheels came off. The 26-year-old now has three goals and 12 points in 12 games this month, putting his sluggish October firmly behind him.
