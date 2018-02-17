Hayes (undisclosed) is more likely to sit than play in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.

Hayes skipped Friday's practice session with what was deemed a maintenance day, which generally isn't a major cause for concern. That's not the case for Hayes, who is now expected to skip Saturday's matchup as a result of his injury. Paul Carey seems the likely candidate to draw in if he sits as expected, while Hayes would rest up for a potential opportunity to return Sunday against the Flyers.