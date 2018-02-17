Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Doubtful for Saturday
Hayes (undisclosed) is more likely to sit than play in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports.
Hayes skipped Friday's practice session with what was deemed a maintenance day, which generally isn't a major cause for concern. That's not the case for Hayes, who is now expected to skip Saturday's matchup as a result of his injury. Paul Carey seems the likely candidate to draw in if he sits as expected, while Hayes would rest up for a potential opportunity to return Sunday against the Flyers.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...