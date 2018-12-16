Hayes (undisclosed) will suit up for Sunday's game against the Golden Knights.

Hayes is on fire right now with six points in the last three games and he continues to center the top power-play line. It will be tough sledding against the Golden Knights' penalty kill which is successful 83.2 percent of the time, but only four of Hayes' 23 points this season have come with the man advantage. Consider him a strong play in daily fantasy settings.