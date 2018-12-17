Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Earns playmaker
Hayes notched a trio of helpers in Sunday's clash with the Golden Knights.
Hayes has logged four straight multi-point games, giving him nine points in four outings. Getting Pavel Buchnevich back on his right side will only serve to help the 26-year-old keep rolling. With 23 points through the first 31 games, Hayes should challenge for the 50-point mark, which would mark a career high.
