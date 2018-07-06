Hayes filed for salary arbitration Thursday.

Hayes set career highs in goals (25) and shots on net (172) in 2017-18, and he's likely expecting a bump in pay as a result. The 26-year-old pivot will continue to be an important piece for the Rangers up front next season, and as a near lock for 40-plus points, he should also remain a high-end bench option in most fantasy formats.

