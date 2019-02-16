Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Finds scoresheet against Sabres
Hayes picked up two assists in Friday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.
The 26-year-old center now has three goals and seven points in his last eight games. Hayes is putting together a breakout campaign with 13 goals and 40 points in 48 games, which could make him the most attractive asset the Rangers have with next week's trade deadline looming.
