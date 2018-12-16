Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Game-time call Sunday
Coach Dan Quinn said Hayes (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Golden Knights, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Hayes ran into the end boards hard during Friday's game but he left the ice under his own power. If the 26-year-old sits out, it will be a substantial loss for the Rangers, as Hayes has scored three goals and three assists over the last three outings.
