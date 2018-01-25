Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Game-time call
Hayes (bruise) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Sharks.
Thursday's absence will mark the seventh straight game in which Hayes has been relegated to the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the Dorchester, Massachusetts native had tallied just one goal on 26 shots in his last eight contests, although his tally did come with the man advantage. The Rangers picked up Cody McLeod off waivers in order to bolster their forward depth, which should help if Hayes remains sidelined long term.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...