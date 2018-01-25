Hayes (bruise) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Sharks.

Thursday's absence will mark the seventh straight game in which Hayes has been relegated to the press box. Prior to getting hurt, the Dorchester, Massachusetts native had tallied just one goal on 26 shots in his last eight contests, although his tally did come with the man advantage. The Rangers picked up Cody McLeod off waivers in order to bolster their forward depth, which should help if Hayes remains sidelined long term.