Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Gets fourth point in 12 games
Hayes finished with an assist and four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over San Jose.
Hayes also skated 22:02, topping the 22-minute mark for the second time this season. Despite a slow start that's featured only two goals and two assists through 12 games, rumor has it that the trade market for Hayes is heating up. The Rangers have a lot of young centers in the pipeline -- 2017 seventh-overall pick Lias Andersson didn't even make the roster despite a decent camp -- so the rebuilding team won't hesitate to move Hayes for the right price, especially since New York opted to sign Hayes to a one-year pact rather than extend him long-term this past offseason.
