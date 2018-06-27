Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Gets qualifying offer
Hayes has received a qualifying offer from the Rangers.
Hayes netted a career-high 25 goals last season despite being used primarily in a checking role against the opposition's top forwards. The 6-foot-5, 217-pound pivot will likely ink a multi-year pact with New York as a restricted free agent this summer.
