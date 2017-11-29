Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Key goal disallowed Tuesday
Hayes finished with a minus-1 rating and two shots in 19:04 of ice time while scoring a goal that was waved off in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.
Hayes thought he had tied the game 4-4 in the second period after a beautiful move to take the puck from the outside to right in front, but a goalie interference penalty on Rick Nash erased the would-be goal. While New York challenged that decision, the subjective nature of goaltender interference allowed the call on the ice to stand. Another lengthy escapade around the offensive zone with the puck on his stick allowed Hayes to draw a penalty in the third period. His deliberate style clashes with the rest of his team's uptempo pace, but Hayes remains a key contributor at the center position and skated in a first-line role here with Mika Zibanejad (upper body) sidelined.
