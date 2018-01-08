Hayes left Sunday's game against Vegas during the first period to be evaluated for a lower-body injury, and skated for just one shift after.

It appeared Hayes suffered the injury after receiving a hard hit from Nate Schmidt near the end of the first frame, and no further information was released by the team. With the Rangers about to enter their bye week the 25-year-old will have plenty of time to recoup and recover, but if he isn't ready to go for next Saturday's tilt against the Islanders, David Desharnais should slide up to center the second line.