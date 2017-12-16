Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Lights lamp in Friday's win
Hayes scored his seventh goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Hayes has failed to step up in the absence of Mika Zibanejad (concussion), as the goal was only his second point in the past eight games. With New York rolling three quality scoring lines, the 6-foot-5 center will still be in position to produce after Zibanejad returns, but Hayes doesn't have much fantasy value at the moment considering he's on pace for a career-low 33 points.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...