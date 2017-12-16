Hayes scored his seventh goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Hayes has failed to step up in the absence of Mika Zibanejad (concussion), as the goal was only his second point in the past eight games. With New York rolling three quality scoring lines, the 6-foot-5 center will still be in position to produce after Zibanejad returns, but Hayes doesn't have much fantasy value at the moment considering he's on pace for a career-low 33 points.