Hayes scored twice in the first period of a 6-5 overtime win over Vancouver on Wednesday.

That's the third time in four years that the consistent Hayes has hit the 17-goal mark, but this time, he should surpass it. He's likely to break 20 goals for the first time in his career, a welcome sight for his fantasy owners, especially given that his assists have taken a step back this season.

