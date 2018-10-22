Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Logs over 18 minutes on ice
Hayes was held pointless during Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Hayes was unable to find a goal or an assist, logging the second highest time-on-ice among Rangers' forwards with over 18 minutes on ice. He had just over a minute on the power play, taking three shots during the loss.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Collects two assists in high-scoring affair•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Two points in win•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Elects salary arbitration•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Gets qualifying offer•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Scores 25th goal in loss•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.