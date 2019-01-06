Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Missing Sunday's contest
Hayes (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Sunday's matchup in Arizona, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Hayes has missed the last two games with his minor injury. Head Coach David Quinn originally expected Hayes to miss just one game, but still believes the injury shouldn't hold him out much longer. Hayes is in the midst of his best offensive season with 33 points in 39 games.
