Hayes opened the scoring Sunday against Ottawa. It's all the team would end up needing in a 3-0 victory.

Hayes is hitting his stride as the team's second-line center, managing three points in his last four games. The 25-year-old only has nine points in 21 games, but he's got five goals, including two game-winners. While a slow start may be behind him, Hayes isn't playing on the power play and has gone through some long droughts this season. He can find twine every now and then, but now what you're getting.