Hayes (lower body) scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 7-2 loss to the Islanders in his first game back from injury.

Hayes skated a solid 16:53 and fired seven shots at Jaroslav Halak. The team had been quite pessimistic about the forward's return, but Hayes looked as though he'd never skipped a beat. While his production has been off this season, Hayes could be a decent deep-league option in the second half if he can shake off his early malaise.