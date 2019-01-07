Hayes (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Golden Knights, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

That makes three games missed for Hayes. New York would love to have him back, as the Massachusetts native has 33 points in 39 games. The Rangers' next two games are Thursday and Saturday, both against the Islanders, so Hayes seems likely to make his return against his team's cross-city rivals. It's just a matter of whether he can make it back for the Thursday tilt.