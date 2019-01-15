Rangers' Kevin Hayes: On ice in non-contact garb
Hayes (upper body) skated without contact Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
This doesn't bode well for Hayes' chances of playing Tuesday night against the Hurricanes. However, he remains on the active roster rather than injured reserve, so it might not be too much longer before he returns to game action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...