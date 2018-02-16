Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Out for maintenance Friday
Hayes missed practice Friday due to maintenance.
Typically, maintenance days aren't cause for concern, especially this late in the season, but the Rangers play Saturday and we can't help but wonder if Hayes' exclusion from the most recent practice session could threaten his status for the next game. We expect the Rangers to shed light on his status soon enough.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...