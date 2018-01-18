Coach Alain Vigneault told reporters Hayes (bruise) would have to practice Friday in order to play this weekend, a statement that effectively rules the forward out of Thursday's game against the Sabres.

Hayes will miss a third consecutive game Thursday, but if he's able to practice fully Friday, he should be cleared to play ahead of Saturday's game against the Avalanche. The Rangers should release another update on his status following Friday's on-ice workout.

