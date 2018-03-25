Hayes recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

He also chipped in one shot and a plus-2 rating. Hayes now has three goals and seven points in his last eight games, and while he's already set a new personal best with 21 goals on the season, he still sits one point shy of his third career 40-point campaign.

