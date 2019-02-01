Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Producing as trade deadline nears
Hayes dished out a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.
A popular candidate to be moved at the trade deadline, Hayes continues to build up his value. Whether he stays or goes ahead of the Feb. 25 deadline, the 6-foot-5 center should continue to please fantasy owners considering he's racked up five goals and 18 points over his past 13 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...