Hayes dished out a pair of power-play assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

A popular candidate to be moved at the trade deadline, Hayes continues to build up his value. Whether he stays or goes ahead of the Feb. 25 deadline, the 6-foot-5 center should continue to please fantasy owners considering he's racked up five goals and 18 points over his past 13 appearances.

