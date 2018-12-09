Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Producing at career pace
Hayes set up two goals in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.
The big pivot has 19 points in 29 games, a pace that would establish a new career mark. But Hayes has just five goals so far -- he finished with 25 last season. His shooting percentage is half of what it was last season and is five percent under his career mark. Hayes should see that balance out and that means more goals are to come. Keep the faith and make sure he's in your lineup so you take advantage of that run.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Continues strong November•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Three assists in win•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Gets fourth point in 12 games•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Logs over 18 minutes•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Collects two assists in high-scoring affair•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Two points in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...