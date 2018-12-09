Hayes set up two goals in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the Panthers.

The big pivot has 19 points in 29 games, a pace that would establish a new career mark. But Hayes has just five goals so far -- he finished with 25 last season. His shooting percentage is half of what it was last season and is five percent under his career mark. Hayes should see that balance out and that means more goals are to come. Keep the faith and make sure he's in your lineup so you take advantage of that run.