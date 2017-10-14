Play

Hayes' first-period goal Friday was all his team had in a 3-1 loss at Columbus.

Hayes was one of the few bright spots among the Rangers' skaters. New York has scored just four times in its last three games, and those struggles are a big reason why its 1-4-0. Getting Hayes going would be a big help for the Blueshirts and his fantasy owners alike.

More News
