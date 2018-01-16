Hayes's (bruise) status is up in the air for Thursday's matchup with Buffalo, effectively ruling him out against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Hayes has already missed one game due to his ailment and is set to miss a second, possibly a third. Prior to getting hurt, the Massachusetts native was bogged down in a slump with just two points in his previous eight outings, along with 26 shots, two PIM and a minus-4 rating. With the Boston College product sidelined, Peter Holland will make his Rangers' debut Tuesday.