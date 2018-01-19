Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Questionable to play Sunday
Hayes (bruise) will accompany the team for a four-game road trip, but he's 50-50 for Sunday's contest against the Kings, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
First things first -- Hayes has effectively been ruled out for Saturday afternoon's match in Colorado. It's been reported that the fourth-year pivot will need to practice Friday in order to play this weekend, but fantasy owners seeking help at the center spot might be better off combing the virtual waiver wire for a short-term replacement option instead of sweating out Hayes' status. Rarely is the American skater putting up multi-point performances these days and his power-play role has been fleeting; he's down to an average of 36 seconds of man-advantage rink run this year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...