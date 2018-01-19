Hayes (bruise) will accompany the team for a four-game road trip, but he's 50-50 for Sunday's contest against the Kings, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

First things first -- Hayes has effectively been ruled out for Saturday afternoon's match in Colorado. It's been reported that the fourth-year pivot will need to practice Friday in order to play this weekend, but fantasy owners seeking help at the center spot might be better off combing the virtual waiver wire for a short-term replacement option instead of sweating out Hayes' status. Rarely is the American skater putting up multi-point performances these days and his power-play role has been fleeting; he's down to an average of 36 seconds of man-advantage rink run this year.