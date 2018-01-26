Hayes (bruise) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Thursday's game against San Jose, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Hayes has missed the Rangers' last six games due to a contusion, but it appears as though he's finally overcome that malady. He'll return to a top-six role Thursday, skating with J.T. Miller and Mats Zuccarello on New York's second line. The 25-year-old forward has notched 10 goals and 18 points in 43 contests this campaign.