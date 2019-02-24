Hayes won't play Sunday versus the Capitals, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports. The Rangers are looking to move him before Monday's trade deadline.

This move was expected, as Hayes will become an unrestricted free agent this summer and the Rangers are in rebuild mode. They've already sent Mats Zuccarello to Dallas and they're looking to get a hefty return for Hayes as well, so they won't risk him getting injured in this contest. Hayes has 42 points in 51 games and could see his value rise depending on where he lands.