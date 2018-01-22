Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Returning against Los Angeles
Hayes (bruise) will skate against Los Angeles on Sunday.
Prior to the malady Hayes had only totaled two points in his last eight games, so perhaps the break in action will help him collect his game, and place his name back on the scoresheet. Still, the 25-year-old has totaled 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 43 games on Broadway, and should return to his role of centering the second line.
