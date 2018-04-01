Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Riding three-game, three-point streak
Hayes scored a shorthanded goal Saturday in a 2-1 win over Carolina.
The goal stood up as the winner. Hayes has a three-game, three-point streak (two goals, one assist) on the go and seven points in his last eight games. Hayes is a solid end-of-the-bench play as the season ends.
