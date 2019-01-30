Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Rockets six shots
Hayes (upper body) posted six shots on goal in Tuesday's loss to the Flyers.
Hayes missed nine straight game ahead of the All-Star break. Nobody could figure out Anthony Stolarz in this outing, and that includes Hayes, who tied Kevin Shattenkirk for a team high in shots on goal. Although Hayes went pointless in this outing, he won't stay cold for long since the 26-year-old already has 33 points in 40 games and is on pace to shatter his career-high 49 points from 2016-17.
