Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Ruled out Sunday
Hayes (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Blue Jackets, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
Hayes remains without a definitive return date, but it's not a surprise he will miss the quick turnaround Sunday after sitting Saturday as well. His next opportunity to rejoin the lineup come Tuesday when the team returns home to face the Hurricanes.
