Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Scores 25th goal in loss
Hayes potted a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.
Remarkably, Hayes' first-period tally is the only goal the Rangers have scored in the past two meetings against Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak. The fourth-year center has been one of the few bright spots in a lost season for the Blueshirts, as he's lit the lamp four times over a five-game point streak to reach the 25-goal mark for the first time.
More News
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Riding three-game, three-point streak•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Picks up two helpers Saturday•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Shoots seven times in shutout loss•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Lights lamp twice in victory•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Will draw in•
-
Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...