Hayes potted a power-play goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

Remarkably, Hayes' first-period tally is the only goal the Rangers have scored in the past two meetings against Islanders goalie Jaroslav Halak. The fourth-year center has been one of the few bright spots in a lost season for the Blueshirts, as he's lit the lamp four times over a five-game point streak to reach the 25-goal mark for the first time.