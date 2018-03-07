Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Shoots seven times in shutout loss
Hayes fired seven shots on net in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.
Hayes has seen his offensive impact reduced with coach Alain Vigneault opting to use the fourth-year pivot in more of a checking role, though he's still mustered a career-best 18 goals this season. All three of the goals scored in this game came off the stick of Winnipeg's Patrik Laine, and Hayes' futile attempts to check the teenage superstar left him with a minus-2 rating. While his career-low plus-1 mark seems to tell a different story, Hayes is having the most impactful two-way campaign of his career for a Rangers club that's a cut or two below most recent versions.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...