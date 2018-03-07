Hayes fired seven shots on net in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Jets.

Hayes has seen his offensive impact reduced with coach Alain Vigneault opting to use the fourth-year pivot in more of a checking role, though he's still mustered a career-best 18 goals this season. All three of the goals scored in this game came off the stick of Winnipeg's Patrik Laine, and Hayes' futile attempts to check the teenage superstar left him with a minus-2 rating. While his career-low plus-1 mark seems to tell a different story, Hayes is having the most impactful two-way campaign of his career for a Rangers club that's a cut or two below most recent versions.