Hayes scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 4-3 win over Calgary.

The 25-year-old forward's two points improve him to 12 goals and 10 assists through 49 games for the campaign, which has him well behind last year's 49-point pace. As a result, Hayes is currently more of a deep-league option. His outlook could improve if the Rangers unload talent at the trade deadline and is promoted into a go-to offensive role. It's a wait-and-see situation, though.