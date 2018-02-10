Rangers' Kevin Hayes: Snaps four-game point drought
Hayes scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 4-3 win over Calgary.
The 25-year-old forward's two points improve him to 12 goals and 10 assists through 49 games for the campaign, which has him well behind last year's 49-point pace. As a result, Hayes is currently more of a deep-league option. His outlook could improve if the Rangers unload talent at the trade deadline and is promoted into a go-to offensive role. It's a wait-and-see situation, though.
