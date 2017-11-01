Hayes recorded an assist and a plus-1 rating while playing nearly 17 minutes in Wednesday's 6-4 victory over Vegas.

The Boston College product had failed to find the scoresheet in the three games prior to Wednesday, and now has three goals and six points in 13 games this season. After a resurgent campaign in 2016-17 that saw Hayes finish with 49 points in 76 games, his early struggles in 2017-18 could be attributed to a lack of ice time with the man advantage. A season ago, Hayes averaged one minute and 28 seconds of power-play time on ice and scored seven points, while this season he's without a point and averaging just 26 seconds of power-play ice time per game.