Hayes (bruise) was on the ice in a normal jersey Tuesday, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Hayes looked about ready to play against the Kings on Sunday but he ultimately sat out. His shedding the non-contact sweater ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Ducks suggests that he's closer than ever to returning. Whether or not he participates in pregame warmups should determine his readiness for this next contest against a Ducks team looking to gain ground in a highly competitive Pacific Division.